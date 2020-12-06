Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million.

In other Ashford news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 140,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,042.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ashford by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

