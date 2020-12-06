Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.75

Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 5771569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.56 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.25.

Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) Company Profile (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.