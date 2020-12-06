Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Associated Capital Group to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $825.29 million, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

