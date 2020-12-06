AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,462.35 ($110.56).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,886.03 ($103.03) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,137.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,432.20. The company has a market capitalization of £103.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.