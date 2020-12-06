Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVIR) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 9th

Atea Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:AVIR) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 9th. Atea Pharmaceuticals had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVIR opened at $29.25 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

