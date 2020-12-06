Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.90. Atlas Technical Consultants shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Gary M. Cappa bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at $122,349.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,351.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $627,800. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $215.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.25).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.15% of Atlas Technical Consultants at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

