AutoZone, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $21.39 Per Share (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of $21.39 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,320.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $20.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.65.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,162.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,150.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,158.29. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

