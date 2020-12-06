Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

AX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $35.05 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

