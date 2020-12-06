B. Riley Increases Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Price Target to $12.50

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

BRMK opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

