B. Riley Increases WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $26.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $296,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,575.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

