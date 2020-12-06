B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxart from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,031,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vaxart by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

