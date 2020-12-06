B. Riley Weighs in on Braemar Hotels & Resorts ‘s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

NYSE BHR opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.01. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

