B. Riley Weighs in on Teck Resources Limited’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TECK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

TECK stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

