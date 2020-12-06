Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$95.80.

Shares of BMO opened at C$98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$63.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$55.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

