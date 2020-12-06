Barclays Analysts Give ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) a €15.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.35) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.92 ($16.37).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €12.50 ($14.71) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.33. ENGIE SA has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

