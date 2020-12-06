Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.34

Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 106300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. Its principal property is the Perseverance porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres located in northwestern Arizona.

