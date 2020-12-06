BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1,071.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,249 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of BGC Partners worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 157,996 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 179,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,736,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 476,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.46 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $455.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

