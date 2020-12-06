Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

BIG opened at $46.98 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Big Lots by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Big Lots by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

