BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 27,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 410% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,313 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $6.10 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.