BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.50

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 3744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 359.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $134,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,902,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,536 shares of company stock valued at $26,520,434 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $5,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,859,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

