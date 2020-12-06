Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of BDIMF opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

