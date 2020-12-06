BlackRock Inc. Acquires 125,665 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.72% of Phreesia worth $82,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

NYSE PHR opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,408. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.