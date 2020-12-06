BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,558,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.53% of CBIZ worth $81,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth $41,390,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,523,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CBIZ by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after buying an additional 238,940 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CBIZ by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 75,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,849.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,400 shares of company stock worth $944,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CBZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

