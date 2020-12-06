BlackRock Inc. Has $81.10 Million Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.87% of PDF Solutions worth $81,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 84,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $183,800.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $22.94 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $840.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.