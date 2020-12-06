BlackRock Inc. Has $81.83 Million Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.23% of Zogenix worth $81,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,542,000 after buying an additional 1,754,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,074,000 after buying an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,141,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,829,000 after buying an additional 75,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,988,000 after buying an additional 321,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 886,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after buying an additional 371,795 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $22.23 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

