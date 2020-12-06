BlackRock Inc. Has $85.03 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $85,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NVS opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

