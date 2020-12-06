BlackRock Inc. Has $90.05 Million Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.86% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $90,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In related news, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 22,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $925,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,880. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

