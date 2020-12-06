BlackRock Inc. Has $91.53 Million Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,672,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,982 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.56% of Epizyme worth $91,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPZM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,451,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1,314.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 348,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 323,871 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth $3,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,808,000 after buying an additional 223,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth $3,011,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Epizyme news, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Epizyme’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

