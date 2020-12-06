BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376,114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of Renasant worth $83,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 76.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 82.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 18.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Renasant by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.40. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

