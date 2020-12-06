BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,985 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.04% of Argo Group International worth $84,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 36.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 38.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 236.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 35,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARGO opened at $44.12 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

