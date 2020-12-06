BlackRock Inc. Sells 183,611 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,379,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183,611 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.16% of TrueBlue worth $83,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TrueBlue by 170.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.