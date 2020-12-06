BlackRock Inc. Sells 214,851 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,057,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.83% of Super Micro Computer worth $80,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,057,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,297 shares of company stock worth $997,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

