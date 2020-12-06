BlackRock Inc. Sells 37,823 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,735,816 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 37,823 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.05% of Hanger worth $90,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hanger by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Hanger by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Hanger by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hanger by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $23.51 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $256.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million.

HNGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

