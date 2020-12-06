BlackRock Inc. Sells 491,236 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,826,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 491,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of Heron Therapeutics worth $86,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,364 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

HRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.