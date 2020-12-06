BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,520 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,520 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of 51job worth $89,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of 51job by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,712,000 after buying an additional 197,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 51job by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,035,000 after buying an additional 80,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 51job by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,375,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51job by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after buying an additional 39,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 51.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after buying an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 51job presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.89. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

