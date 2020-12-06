BlackRock Inc. Sells 69,465 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.70% of Clearwater Paper worth $92,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 348.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

