BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.45% of Kraton worth $82,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 204.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Kraton by 16.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kraton by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $923.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.69.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

