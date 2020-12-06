BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,462,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.01% of MarineMax worth $88,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $153,334.68. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,852 shares of company stock worth $1,669,741. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.