Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,132.87

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2,132.87 and last traded at $2,128.00, with a volume of 4308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,096.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,835.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,875.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,763.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

