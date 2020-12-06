Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BOX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

BOX stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,188,817 shares in the company, valued at $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,400. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 679,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 123,330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

