BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $44.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBIO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of BBIO opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.70. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $2,985,329.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $515,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,642,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,255 shares of company stock worth $6,321,475. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after buying an additional 561,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 278,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 264,132 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 47.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 230,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

