Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HT opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

