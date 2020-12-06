Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABX. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$30.01 on Friday. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The stock has a market cap of C$53.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 53,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

