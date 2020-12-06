Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.69 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of LL stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $836.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $30.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. State Street Corp grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 65,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 248.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.