Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

