Brokers Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $5.05 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

WTFC opened at $59.25 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

