Brokers Set Expectations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$44.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.33.

RBA stock opened at C$88.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of C$37.76 and a one year high of C$101.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.84.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

