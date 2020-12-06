Brokers Set Expectations for SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.01.

SSR Mining stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 74.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170,190 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 438.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 66.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,880 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.