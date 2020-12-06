Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock to Split on Monday, December 14th (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, December 14th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.32). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,777 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,652 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,635,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,282,000 after purchasing an additional 672,877 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $21,328,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 124.4% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 657,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 364,478 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.