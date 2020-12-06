Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.50

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 14876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,953 shares of company stock worth $6,911,344 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.